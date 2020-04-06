Ohio Lawmaker Calls for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Charge for Trump After Pro-Chloroquine Press Briefing

Ohio state Rep. Tavia Galonski on Sunday said she planned to refer Donald Trump to International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, calling for a charge of “crimes against humanity” after watching his press conference on Sunday.

I can’t take it anymore. I’ve been to The Hague. I’m making a referral for crimes against humanity tomorrow. Today’s press conference was the last straw. I know the need for a prosecution referral when I see one. https://t.co/XQin24gqY4 — Rep. Tavia Galonski (@RepGalonski) April 6, 2020

I need every lawyer that ever did any work on the international level to contact me at [email protected] immediately. When we worked on international custody cases we had a cadre of lawyers working on the case. Suit up! https://t.co/pkmF4cWGIQ April 6, 2020

Galonski later told the Ohio Capital Journal that she wasn’t really sure how to initiate the plan: “I honestly have no idea. But how hard can it be?”

During Trump’s Sunday briefing, he several times pushed the use of the unproven anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

Trump says some remarkably irresponsible stuff about hydroxychloroquin: “What do you have to lose? Take it. I really think they should take it … try it, if you’d like.” pic.twitter.com/ULjKRfqEG5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2020