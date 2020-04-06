Towleroad Gay News

Ohio Lawmaker Calls for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Charge for Trump After Pro-Chloroquine Press Briefing

Ohio state Rep. Tavia Galonski on Sunday said she planned to refer Donald Trump to International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, calling for a charge of “crimes against humanity” after watching his press conference on Sunday.

Galonski later told the Ohio Capital Journal that she wasn’t really sure how to initiate the plan: “I honestly have no idea. But how hard can it be?”

During Trump’s Sunday briefing, he several times pushed the use of the unproven anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.

