Ohio Lawmaker Calls for ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Charge for Trump After Pro-Chloroquine Press Briefing

Ohio state Rep. Tavia Galonski on Sunday said she planned to refer Donald Trump to International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, calling for a charge of “crimes against humanity” after watching his press conference on Sunday.
Galonski later told the Ohio Capital Journal that she wasn’t really sure how to initiate the plan: “I honestly have no idea. But how hard can it be?”
During Trump’s Sunday briefing, he several times pushed the use of the unproven anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19.
Trump says some remarkably irresponsible stuff about hydroxychloroquin: “What do you have to lose? Take it. I really think they should take it … try it, if you’d like.” pic.twitter.com/ULjKRfqEG5— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2020