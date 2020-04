Southern Baptist Sissies actor Emerson Collins published a handy tutorial for those of you who can’t find a face mask to wear but have an extra jockstrap laying around.

I made a Jockstrap Mask Tutorial, because I’m ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/JiYhV3K8uh — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) April 3, 2020

Said Collins: “The internet may be out of masks, bandanas, and scarves, but it’s not out of jockstraps! And yes, straight boys, you can make it with that sad, tired one you still have from high school football, or whatever.”