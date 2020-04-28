North Carolina Pug is First U.S. Dog to Test Positive for Coronavirus: WATCH

Winston, a pug living in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is the first known U.S. dog to have tested positive for a coronavirus.

Now why should a dog be tested when many people are still waiting for the test? Winston was tested because his family was involved in a study by Duke researchers, who tested the family’s pets as well, WRAL reports.

The family, several of whom tested positive for COVID-19, said Winston appeared to have some respiratory symptoms (on top of the odd sneezing that is normal for a pug) and a loss of appetite, but seems to have recovered.

Other dogs have been known to test positive. In March it was reported that a German shepherd and an elderly Pomeranian living in Hong Kong had both tested positive. The Pomeranian died two days after being declared virus-free.

There is no current evidence that dogs can pass the virus to humans.