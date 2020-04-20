3 Far-Right, Pro-Gun Brothers Behind Anti-Quarantine Protests in Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York

Ben, Chris, and Aaron Dorr

Three far-right, pro-gun activists, also brothers, are behind the anti-quarantine protests springing up in various parts of the country. The protests are sparked by Facebook groups targeting Wisconsin, New York, Pennsylvania, and Ohio organized by the siblings: Ben, Chris, and Aaron Dorr. The brothers are to the right of the National Rifle Association and believe the NRA has caved to too many demands.

The Washington Post reports: “The Dorr brothers manage a slew of pro-gun groups across a wide range of states, from Iowa to Minnesota to New York, and seek primarily to discredit organizations like the National Rifle Association as being too compromising on gun safety. Minnesota Gun Rights, for instance, describes itself as the state’s ‘no-compromise gun rights organization.’ The online activity instigated by the brothers helps cement the impression that opposition to the restrictions is more widespread than polling suggests. Nearly 70 percent of Republicans said they supported a national stay-at-home order, according to a recent Quinnipiac poll. Ninety-five percent of Democrats backed such a measure in the survey.”

