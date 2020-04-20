Broadway Star Nick Cordero Has Leg Amputated Due to Coronavirus Complications

Nick Cordero, a Broadway actor who has starred in Bullets Over Broadway, Waitress, A Bronx Tale, and Rock of Ages, had his leg amputated due to complications from COVID-19.

Cordero’s wife Amanda Kloot made the shocking announcement on social media, where she has been updating followers about Cordero’s condition.

CNN reports: “Saturday was day 18 of him being sedated in the intensive care unit, Kloots told her social media followers. While hospitalized, he started having clotting issues on his right leg, and could not get blood down to his toes. The blood thinners he got to fix the clotting issues were affecting his blood pressure and causing internal bleeding in his intestines, Kloots said. He is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he lives with his family while performing in Rock of Ages.”

Said Kloot on Saturday: “We took him off blood thinners but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today.” Cordero is now recovering.