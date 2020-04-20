Tennis Pro Novak Djokovic Comes Out as Anti-Vaxxer During COVID-19 Online Chat

Novak Djokovic, currently the #1 ranked tennis player in the world, has come out as an anti-vaxxer during an online chat with Serbian athletes.

Said Djokovic (translation via Reuters): “Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel. But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know. Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet.”

A COVID-19 vaccine is likely 12-18 months away, according to health officials, though an experimental one for high risk groups such as health workers could be ready sooner.

The Guardian reports: “‘It really depends on what you mean by ‘having a vaccine’,’ says Marian Wentworth, president and CEO of Management Sciences for Health, a Massachusetts-based global not-for-profit organisation that seeks to build resilient health systems, and a long-time observer of vaccine development. ‘If you mean one that can be used in a mass vaccination campaign, allowing us all to get on with our lives, then 12 to 18 months is probably right.’ But in terms of an experimental vaccine that is deemed safe and effective enough to be rolled out in a more limited way – to high-risk groups such as health workers, say – that could be ready within weeks or months, under emergency rules developed by drug regulatory agencies and the World Health Organization in the context of the recent Ebola epidemics in Africa.”