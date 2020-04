Architectural Digest took a tour of interior designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent’s NYC townhouse.

Some of the features of the home they share with their two children include a two-story floating bookcase, a custom kitchen/tv room with a very special faucet, lamps given as gifts to Jeremiah, a bronze James Brown sculpture, a massive dressing room, a super-serene bedroom with a Matt Connors painting, and a fireplace with hand-fluted plaster and a secret television nook.