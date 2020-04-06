Ezra Miller Trends After Appearing to Choke Female Fan on Video: WATCH

Actor Ezra Miller trended on Monday morning after a video was posted to Reddit that appeared to show him choking a female fan and take her to the ground.

Says the man alleged to be Miller: “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?”

The context surrounding the video is unclear, and the woman being choked has a smile on her face so some are speculating that the clip was part of a stunt, although the cameraman says “Whoa, bro. Bro” toward the end of the very brief video.

I have rewatched this video of Ezra Miller choking a woman like 50x lmfao this is y’all tone deaf cop sympathizing—style stealing narcissistic white icon? #EzraMiller pic.twitter.com/LA1PNZCIQt April 5, 2020

Miller has not commented on the video.