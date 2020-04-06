Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus, is Thought to Have Caught it From a Person

A Malayan tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo has tested positive for the coronavirus, and six other big cats at the zoo are showing symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

A morning moment of #ZooandAquariumZen brought to you by our Malayan tigers going for a swim. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/PgWh7rBgei — Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) March 31, 2020

National Geographic reports: “After developing a dry cough in late March, the four-year-old Malayan tiger, Nadia, was tested for the virus on April 2, according to Calle. Nadia’s sister, two Siberian tigers, and three African lions have also had coughs and a loss of appetite, though they have not been tested.”

You cannot send human samples to the veterinary laboratory, and you cannot send animal tests to the human laboratories, so there is no competition for testing between these very different situations." — Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) April 6, 2020

Said Paul Calle, chief veterinarian for the Bronx Zoo, who believes the tiger, named Nadia, contracted it from an asymptomatic infected zookeeper: “It’s the first time, to our knowledge, that a [wild] animal has gotten sick from COVID-19 from a person. It’s the only thing that makes sense.”

A 4-year-old female tiger at @BronxZoo named Nadia has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the @TheWCS. pic.twitter.com/nLJwlHFNIO — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) April 5, 2020

Added National Geographic: “Several domestic animals had previously tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, including a Pomeranian and a German shepherd in Hong Kong, a domestic cat in Belgium.”