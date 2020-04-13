George Stephanopoulos Tested Positive for Coronavirus, is Asymptomatic: WATCH

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos announced on Monday morning that he tested positive for coronavirus a week after his wife Ali Wentworth’s diagnosis, and said he has experienced no symptoms so far.

.@GStephanopoulos on ABC says he's tested positive for COVID-19: "I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic.”https://t.co/F3YvBYOBAl pic.twitter.com/72AvNBLXfE — Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) April 13, 2020