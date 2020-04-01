Ina Garten Shares Jumbo Cosmo Recipe: ‘During a Crisis, Cocktail Hour Can Be Almost Any Hour’ — WATCH

Chef Ina Garten has today’s best tip for making it through the coronavirus crisis: a massive Cosmopolitan. Garten demonstrated the proper preparation on Instagram.

“You never know who’s gonna stop by,” Garten said. “Wait a minute. Nobody’s stopping by.”

After pouring in cups of good vodka and Cointreau, the all-important shake: “Gotta shake it for 30 seconds. You have lots of time. It’s not a problem.”

And the most helpful advice: “During a crisis, cocktail hour can be almost any hour.”

Finally, it helps to have a massive martini glass: Nice and cold, and lots of it.”