Larry David Coronavirus PSA: Stay Home ‘Idiots’ and Stop ‘Hurting Old People Like Me’ — WATCH

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David appeared in a PSA put out by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office urging people to obey the stay at home order.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.”



Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Said David: “I basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are. I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re going out, you’re socializing too close — it’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me. … The problem is you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV. I don’t know how you’re passing that up.”