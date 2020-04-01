Larry David Coronavirus PSA: Stay Home ‘Idiots’ and Stop ‘Hurting Old People Like Me’ — WATCH

Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David appeared in a PSA put out by California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office urging people to obey the stay at home order.
Said David: “I basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are. I don’t know what you’re doing. You’re going out, you’re socializing too close — it’s not good. You’re hurting old people like me. … The problem is you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV. I don’t know how you’re passing that up.”