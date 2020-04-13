Kristin Chenoweth’s Carole Baskin, Meat Supply, Timothée Chalamet in Dune, Matt Bomer, AOC, Bebe Zahara Benet, Maluma: HOT LINKS

JOE BIDEN. Here’s my plan to safely reopen America in the wake of the coronavirus crisis: “The plan has to start with responding effectively to the immediate medical crisis and ultimately lead to the widespread availability and administration of a vaccine. But we can’t stay home and just wait for the vaccine to arrive. As others have noted, we need to build a bridge from here to there. Here’s what our national strategy should look like.”

TRUMP CASH HAUL. Trump and the RNC raised $212 million in the first quarter.

TIGER KING THE MUSICAL. Here’s Kristin Chenoweth playing Carole Baskin.

ALEX AZAR. Trump has moved the Health and Human Services Secretary out of the spotlight for giving him news he didn’t want to hear. ‘Speaking truth to power has its price in the Trump administration. The former Eli Lilly executive was shouted down by White House aides as “alarmist” and sidelined by Jared Kushner, Mike Pence and others willing to give the president a more rosy view. And on Sunday night, Trump lashed out at Azar by name for the first time, following a New York Times report that Azar had “directly warned Mr. Trump of the possibility of a pandemic during a call on Jan. 30, the second warning he delivered to the president about the virus in two weeks.”’

USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT. Navy sailor dies of coronavirus.

CHLOROQUINE. Study halted over heart complications: “A small study in Brazil was halted early for safety reasons after coronavirus patients taking a higher dose of chloroquine developed irregular heart rates that increased their risk of a potentially fatal heart arrhythmia.”

FIRST LOOK OF THE DAY. Timothée Chalamet as protagonist Paul Atreides in Dune.

LAVERNE COX. On aging and more: “This feeling of oneness with yourself and the universe comes with age, and it makes you look better.”

SCOTUS. High court to hear cases via teleconference. “The court will hear 10 cases over six days in May, with the justices and lawyers participating over teleconference to abide by social-distancing policies. News media will have access to a live audio feed of the arguments.”

AOC. Biden campaign has not reached out to me…

MEAT SUPPLY. As pork plant closes, expert worry U.S. is running out: “The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply,” the meat processor’s chief executive, Kenneth Sullivan, said in a statement Sunday. “It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running,” he said. “These facility closures will also have severe, perhaps disastrous, repercussions for many in the supply chain.”

COLLAB OF THE DAY. The upcoming Sam Smith and Demi Lovato single.

SAMPLE OF THE DAY. The new Black Eyed Peas collab samples Madonna’s “La Isla Bonita”.

MASKS ON FLEEK. Matt Bomer shares family Easter photo from isolation.

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Wyatt Cushman, Christian Hogue, Deano Perona, Tyler James and MORE.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Half of It.

SNL MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Drake Song.

This is a Drake song. #SNLAtHome pic.twitter.com/jbfKJR6aIN — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 12, 2020

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kiesza “All of the Feelings”.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Bebe Zahara Benet “Banjo”.

COVER OF THE DAY. ONR covers Frank Ocean’s “Pink + White”.

MONDAY MAN. Maluma.