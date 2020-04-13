Trump Shuts Down Reporter After She Challenges His Lie That He Has ‘Total Authority’ as President: ‘Enough!’ — WATCH

Donald Trump snapped at CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins after she questioned a false claim he made earlier in Monday’s press briefing that he has “total authority” as president.

Said Trump earlier in the briefing, about his authority to open the country amid the coronavirus crisis should he so wish: “When somebody’s the president of the United States, the authority is total … and the governors know that. The authority of the president of the United States is total.”

TRUMP: "When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total. And that's the way it's gotta be. It's total." pic.twitter.com/zIuiBn1Mhw April 13, 2020

CNBC notes that Trump is full of sh*t as usual: “Legal experts say Trump is wrong. For one, they note that U.S. law gives state governors wide latitude to protect the health and safety of their constituents. Secondly, they point out that Trump never declared a nationwide lockdown, so there’s no mechanism by which he could order a nationwide reopening now, namely.”

Later, when CNN’s Kaitlan Collins questioned his statement, he shut her down with a pointed finger: “Enough!”

Earlier on Monday, governors on both coasts formed alliances to decide when to reopen their economies.

Washington, Oregon, and California created a ‘Western States Pact’ while governors of six states in the northeast formed a similar pact.