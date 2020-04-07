Lady Gaga Crashes Kimmel, Colbert, and Fallon to Announce Coronavirus ‘One World’ Benefit, FaceTimes Tim Cook for $10 Million Donation: WATCH

Lady Gaga made appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night to promote One World: Together at Home, a star-studded two-hour special airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Tencent, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on April 18 that Gaga has curated with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen. Kimmel, Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon will serve as hosts. Gaga announced that $35 million has already been raised to benefit health care workers and WHO.

.@LadyGaga, @Eltonofficial, @Lizzo, and more are standing in solidarity with us and the @WHO to support global response efforts to the coronavirus. Join us on April 18 for One World: #TogetherAtHome and take action now 👉https://t.co/QMSMOngS2h pic.twitter.com/dpPYhmIEF1 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 6, 2020

Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Stevie Wonder are scheduled to appear.

Said Gaga to Kimmel: “The money will actually be raised before the special and we will not ask you for money during the special for a lot of reasons, mostly because we’re very cognizant of the fact that unemployment is rising and also that people are having a very hard time feeding their children. We want everyone to enjoy this show.”

Gaga also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

And The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she and Fallon FaceTimed Apple CEO Tim Cook to confirm a $10 million donation.