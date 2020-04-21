Chances are Excellent Michelle Obama Would Be Joe Biden’s Running Mate — if She’d Say ‘Yes’

Joe Biden was asked about speculation over who he’s going to pick as his running mate in an interview with KDKA’s Jon Delano on Monday, specifically, if his choice would be Michelle Obama.

Said Biden: “I’d take her in a heartbeat. She’s brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends. I don’t think she has any desire to live near the White House again.”

“In terms of who to pick, we’re just beginning the process,” Biden added. “We’ll shortly name the committee to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that’s just getting underway.”

Biden committed to choosing a woman, but not necessarily a woman of color: “I’ll commit to that be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a vice president, as well. I think it’s really important now that we establish once and for all, we should have had a woman president already, in Hillary, in my view. There are a number of qualified women out there.”