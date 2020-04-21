Morning Psycho: Trump Rages About His TV Ratings in Daybreak Tweetstorm as U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 43,000

With more than 43,000 Americans dead from a coronavirus epidemic he has been an abject failure at bringing under control, Donald Trump chose to rant about his TV ratings and treatment by the “lamestream media” early Tuesday morning, first targeting MSNBC’s Morning Joe because he didn’t enjoy that they were reporting the truth about his dismal performance during the crisis.

Watched the first 5 minutes of poorly rated Morning Psycho on MSDNC just to see if he is as “nuts” as people are saying. He’s worse. Such hatred and contempt! I used to do his show all the time before the 2016 election, then cut him off. Wasn’t worth the effort, his mind is shot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Morning Joe had this to say about it: “In the middle of a pandemic that killed more than were killed on 9/11, a 19-year war in Afghanistan, both Iraq wars, more Americans killed by this pandemic, which the president said was only one person coming in from China and would go away magically in April. More Americans have died in in pandemic than the entire Korean War in combat deaths. In the middle of this, quote, war, as the president called it, he’s tweeting about his ratings.”

And Trump went on and on: “It is amazing that I became President of the United States with such a totally corrupt and dishonest Lamestream Media going after me all day, and all night. Either I’m really good, far better than the Fake News wants to admit, or they don’t have nearly the power as once thought! I’ve had great “ratings” my whole life, there’s nothing unusual about that for me. The White House News Conference ratings are “through the roof”(Monday Night Football, Bachelor Finale , @nytimes) but I don’t care about that. I care about going around the Fake News to the PEOPLE!”

It is amazing that I became President of the United States with such a totally corrupt and dishonest Lamestream Media going after me all day, and all night. Either I’m really good, far better than the Fake News wants to admit, or they don’t have nearly the power as once thought! April 21, 2020