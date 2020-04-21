Chris Cuomo Emerges from Basement After Being Cleared from Coronavirus Quarantine: WATCH

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo documented the moment he’s been “dreaming of, literally, for weeks.” Last night he was able to emerge from his basement and rejoin his family after being quarantined with COVID-19.

Here's the very moment @ChrisCuomo emerged from his basement, where he's been riding out coronavirus for the last several weeks. pic.twitter.com/tugkXCGZD7 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) April 21, 2020

Said Cuomo: “This is the dream, just to be back up here doing normal things.”

Cuomo spoke to Dr. Sanjay Gupta about how the experience has “spooked” the family and acknowledged that there would be a trauma process and recovery they would have to go through. They also discussed the stigma and depression that comes with being infected, and the reassessment of one’s life that comes along with it.