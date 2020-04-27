Nancy Pelosi Endorses Joe Biden for President: WATCH

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday morning in a three-minute video praising the former vice president as the “personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity.”

Pelosi said Biden “has been a voice of reason and resilience” on the COVID-19 pandemic “with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis.”

She also spoke about his work in the Obama administration, his leadership in the 2009 Recovery Act, his work against gun violence and on veterans issues: “Together, Joe and Jill Biden have taken their experience as a Blue Star Family to help ensure that servicemembers, military families and veterans have their service respected, the support that they need, and the benefits they have earned.”