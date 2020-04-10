‘You Should Be Resigning from Congress, Sir!’: Gaetz Destroyed for Gas Mask Stunt on Fox News (WATCH)

Democratic strategist Chris Hahn ripped into Florida GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz on Thursday night for donning a gas mask on the House floor to mock the threat of coronavirus.

Hahn’s brutal takedown of Gaetz unfolded on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, of all places, and stemmed from a debate about Wisconsin staging its primary this week amid the ongoing pandemic.

“I find it rich that Congressman Gaetz is talking about people politicizing this after the stunt you pulled on the House floor with that gas mask,” Hahn said at one point. “I hope you’re going to lend that to your constituents so they can show up and vote, Matt.”

After host Laura Ingraham attempted to diffuse the escalating dispute, Gaetz accused Democrats of suppressing the vote in Wisconsin by scaring people away from the polls.

“Buddy, you shouldn’t be talking about people dying, because people in your district saw you making fun of this and not taking this seriously, and may have been infected as a result,” Hahn shot back. “You are responsible. You should be resigning from Congress, sir!”

