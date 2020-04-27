New York Cancels Democratic Presidential Primary, Calling it ‘Beauty Contest,’ Angering Bernie Sanders Supporters

New York has canceled the Democratic presidential primary due to the coronavirus epidemic, since Bernie Sanders has already conceded to Joe Biden. Sanders had asked that his name be kept on the ballot.

The NYT reports: “Officials had struggled with the decision, which was certain to anger some supporters of Mr. Sanders, but they ultimately concluded that the risk of spreading the coronavirus was too great to justify holding an election with no real meaning. Because of the board’s decision, voters in about 20 counties that had no other contests on their ballot will have no need to go to the polls on June 23.”

Said Board of Elections co-chair Douglas Kellner: “What the Sanders campaign wanted is essentially a beauty contest that, given the situation with the public health emergency, seems to be unnecessary and, indeed, frivolous.”

