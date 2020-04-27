WH Press Sec’y Kayleigh McEnany Claims Trump’s Coronavirus Press Briefings Have Not Been Damaging But ‘Great!’ — WATCH

After attacking Nancy Pelosi for eating ice cream, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted that the White House is striking the right tone on the coronavirus response and everyone is very concerned that Trump is getting enough to eat.

Said McEnany after being asked by FOX News’s Ed Henry about White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows claiming to the New York Post that his “biggest concern” is Trump skipping lunch: “I think you need to put that quote into context. He made the point that the president is so busy and so hard at work and his concern is making sure he gets a bite to eat here and there…Of course we are concerned with all of those who lost loved ones. That is the preeminent concern of this White House, make no mistake about it.”

Henry later asked McEnany about the recently canceled Trump coronavirus briefings: “Are you finally acknowledging that maybe the briefings were a mistake?”

“No,” McEnany replied. “The briefings were a great opportunity for the president to speak to the American people. … The American people can see for themselves a president who is leading.”

McEnany also echoed those thoughts to a reporter pool: