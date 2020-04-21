North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un in Health Crisis: REPORT

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is said to be gravely ill, though it’s unclear how bad his health is following a reported heart procedure this week and an absence from public appearances. He last appeared in public on April 11.

CNN reports: “Another US official told CNN Monday that the concerns about Kim’s health are credible but the severity is hard to assess. Daily NK, an online newspaper based in South Korea that focuses on North Korea, reports that Kim reportedly received a cardiovascular system procedure on April 12. Kim received the cardiovascular system procedure because of ‘excessive smoking, obesity, and overwork,’ according to the news site, and is now receiving treatment in a villa in Hyangsan County following his procedure.”