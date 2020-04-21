Stanley Tucci is the New Ina Garten When it Comes to Coronavirus Lockdown Cocktails and the Internet is Thirsting for More: WATCH

Earlier this month, Ina Garten shared a video in which she makes a jumbo Cosmopolitan, and actor Stanley Tucci may now be attempting to take the Barefoot Contessa’s spirits crown, with a video in which he demonstrates how to make a Negroni. The clip has gone viral on Twitter with more than 730,000 views and Tucci is trending on social media with viewers describing it as “soothing,” “foreplay,” and thirsting to be “manhandled” by him the way he authoritatively commands the ingredients.
Thank him at happy hour.
Here’s the full demo from Tucci’s Instagram:
ICYMI: Ina Garten Shares Jumbo Cosmo Recipe: ‘During a Crisis, Cocktail Hour Can Be Almost Any Hour’ — WATCH
A few reactions:
I want Stanley Tucci to manhandle me the way he slams down his cocktail ingredients pic.twitter.com/W9Fg3YCQOV— James Besanvalle (@JamesBesanvalle) April 21, 2020
Every person on earth loves Stanley Tucci. I asked. 87% say he could get it. I asked that too.— Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) April 21, 2020
everybody – literally every single adult human in the world – would fuck stanley tucci and if they say otherwise they’re lying https://t.co/sPpzUjBD5T— Jenna Guillaume⁷ (@JennaGuillaume) April 21, 2020