Stanley Tucci is the New Ina Garten When it Comes to Coronavirus Lockdown Cocktails and the Internet is Thirsting for More: WATCH

Earlier this month, Ina Garten shared a video in which she makes a jumbo Cosmopolitan, and actor Stanley Tucci may now be attempting to take the Barefoot Contessa’s spirits crown, with a video in which he demonstrates how to make a Negroni. The clip has gone viral on Twitter with more than 730,000 views and Tucci is trending on social media with viewers describing it as “soothing,” “foreplay,” and thirsting to be “manhandled” by him the way he authoritatively commands the ingredients.

Thank him at happy hour.

Here’s the full demo from Tucci’s Instagram:

A few reactions:

I. Love. Stanley. Tucci.



On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer.



He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 21, 2020

May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail masterclass be a blessing upon your twitter feed. pic.twitter.com/62R1TjsAqA — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) April 21, 2020

I want Stanley Tucci to manhandle me the way he slams down his cocktail ingredients pic.twitter.com/W9Fg3YCQOV — James Besanvalle (@JamesBesanvalle) April 21, 2020

Every person on earth loves Stanley Tucci. I asked. 87% say he could get it. I asked that too. — Imani Gandy ☄️🌏🔥 (@AngryBlackLady) April 21, 2020

I’m not saying I want a cocktail and to be manhandled by Stanley Tucci …. but I’m not against the idea of this 🤷🏻‍♂️pic.twitter.com/4YIz0Apu4z — Darren (@dizsaidwhat) April 21, 2020

I am here to inform you all that the 'Stanley Tucci makes cocktails' thirst doing the rounds thing is just foreplay. pic.twitter.com/KG8zXtZSMK — Chris Brosnahan (@ChrisBrosnahan) April 21, 2020

women only want one thing and its stanley tucci patiently making a cocktail and explaining each step as he does so — Tilly Steele (@TillySteele) April 21, 2020

Why is Stanley Tucci just such a massive sex symbol within both the straight and gay universe? In this essay I plan to – pic.twitter.com/UjnKHivbrD — Ben Wyatt But Quarantined and Gay (@Maxyman250) April 21, 2020

Nothing — and I mean nothing — has soothed me in the last six weeks quite like the way Stanley Tucci making a “Negroni” on Instagram has. 🍸 pic.twitter.com/LzlbE3iJWL — Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) April 21, 2020