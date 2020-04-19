Watch All Performances from the ‘One World’ COVID-19 Concert Featuring Gaga, Celine, Elton, John Legend, Sam Smith and More Which Raised $127 Million

In case you missed last night’s One World: Together At Home concert (a nearly impossible feat since it was streamed on nearly every major network and streaming platform) or want to revisit any of them, we’ve gathered the performances here (in order of view count on YouTube). The concert raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 according to Global Citizen.

$127.9 million for COVID-19 relief.



That is the power and impact of One World: #TogetherAtHome.



Thank you @ladygaga for helping @GlblCtzn create this historic global broadcasting event.



To everyone around the world: Stay strong, stay safe, we will be together in person soon. pic.twitter.com/QudE6j7reF — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

I love all the artists on #TogetherAtHome. And everyone that watched and everyone the didn’t or couldn’t. We all matter. We’re one world. ❤️🌎 April 19, 2020

Which one was your favorite? And what else are you watching to keep yourself occupied these days?

Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang perform “The Prayer”.

Lady Gaga performs “Smile”.

The Rolling Stones perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.

Taylor Swift performs “Soon You’ll Get Better”.

Paul McCartney performs “Lady Madonna”.

Elton John performs “I’m Still Standing”.

John Legend & Sam Smith perform “Stand By Me”.

Billie Eilish & Finneas perform “Sunny”.

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes perform “What A Wonderful World”.

J Lo performs “People”.

Stevie Wonder performs “Lean On Me” & “Love’s In Need of Love Today”.

Billie Joe Armstrong performs “Wake Me Up When September Ends”.

Eddie Vedder performs “River Cross”.

Keith Urban performs “Higher Love”.

Lizzo performs “A Change Is Gonna Come”.

Maluma performs “Carnaval”.

Kacey Musgraves performs “Rainbow”.