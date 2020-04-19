Watch All Performances from the ‘One World’ COVID-19 Concert Featuring Gaga, Celine, Elton, John Legend, Sam Smith and More Which Raised $127 Million

In case you missed last night’s One World: Together At Home concert (a nearly impossible feat since it was streamed on nearly every major network and streaming platform) or want to revisit any of them, we’ve gathered the performances here (in order of view count on YouTube). The concert raised $127.9 million for COVID-19 according to Global Citizen.
Which one was your favorite? And what else are you watching to keep yourself occupied these days?
Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang perform “The Prayer”.
Lady Gaga performs “Smile”.
The Rolling Stones perform “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.
Taylor Swift performs “Soon You’ll Get Better”.
Paul McCartney performs “Lady Madonna”.
Elton John performs “I’m Still Standing”.
John Legend & Sam Smith perform “Stand By Me”.
Billie Eilish & Finneas perform “Sunny”.
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes perform “What A Wonderful World”.
J Lo performs “People”.
Stevie Wonder performs “Lean On Me” & “Love’s In Need of Love Today”.
Billie Joe Armstrong performs “Wake Me Up When September Ends”.
Eddie Vedder performs “River Cross”.
Keith Urban performs “Higher Love”.
Lizzo performs “A Change Is Gonna Come”.
Maluma performs “Carnaval”.
Kacey Musgraves performs “Rainbow”.