Video Shows Crowded Line of People Forced by Republicans to Risk Their Lives to Vote in Wisconsin Amid Coronavirus Crisis: WATCH

Voters in Wisconsin have been forced to risk their lives to vote in the primary election after Republicans went to the state Supreme Court to block a move by the Democratic Governor Tony Evers to move the state’s primary to June. A video posted to Twitter showed a crowded line in Waukesha shortly before polls opened, in which people were clearly not socially distanced and many were not wearing masks.
CNN reports: “Every other state with an election scheduled for April postponed their contest or shifted it to by-mail voting only. But Monday’s court decisions mean Wisconsin — with 2,511 reported cases of coronavirus and 85 dead as of late Monday night — is pressing forward, though votes won’t be counted until at least April 13.It has positioned Wisconsin as the first battleground over voting rights in a year in which the question of how elections are conducted could be shaped by the coronavirus pandemic, as Democrats seek funding for expanded vote-by-mail options across the nation and Republicans express concerns about election security.”