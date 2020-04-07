Video Shows Crowded Line of People Forced by Republicans to Risk Their Lives to Vote in Wisconsin Amid Coronavirus Crisis: WATCH

Voters in Wisconsin have been forced to risk their lives to vote in the primary election after Republicans went to the state Supreme Court to block a move by the Democratic Governor Tony Evers to move the state’s primary to June. A video posted to Twitter showed a crowded line in Waukesha shortly before polls opened, in which people were clearly not socially distanced and many were not wearing masks.

Forcing people to risk their lives to vote to own the libs https://t.co/DWYG4JOKUB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2020

CNN reports: “Every other state with an election scheduled for April postponed their contest or shifted it to by-mail voting only. But Monday’s court decisions mean Wisconsin — with 2,511 reported cases of coronavirus and 85 dead as of late Monday night — is pressing forward, though votes won’t be counted until at least April 13.It has positioned Wisconsin as the first battleground over voting rights in a year in which the question of how elections are conducted could be shaped by the coronavirus pandemic, as Democrats seek funding for expanded vote-by-mail options across the nation and Republicans express concerns about election security.”