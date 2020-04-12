Coronavirus ‘Canary in the Coal Mine’ Tom Hanks Opens ‘SNL at Home’ as Virtual Host: WATCH

Calling himself the “celebrity canary in the coal mine for coronavirus,” Tom Hanks opened SNL‘s first ever “at home” episode as host.

“It’s a strange time to try and be funny, but trying to be funny is SNL’s whole thing, so we thought what the heck, let’s give it a shot,” said Hanks.

Added Hanks, who announced he had tested positive on March 11 while in Australia shooting a film: “Ever since being diagnosed, I have been more like America’s dad than ever before. Since no one wants to be around me very long and I make people uncomfortable.”

Hanks then spoke about his and wife Rita Wilson’s recovery, joking about not remembering how to put on a suit, and doing an “audience” Q&A, and thanking all the essential and medical workers during the crisis.