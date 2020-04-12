Alec Baldwin’s Trump Phones in to SNL-at-Home’s ‘Weekend Update’ to Brief America on ‘Covfefe-19’ — WATCH

Reflecting how the news is broadcast in our homes today thanks to the coronavirus, SNL at Home’s Weekend Update came to us straight from the living rooms of Colin Jost and Michael Che. Che recently lost his grandmother to COVID-19.

“Telling jokes with nobody just looks like hostage footage,” said Che, who had his own audience laughing in on a Zoom call.

Jost first riffed on Dr. Anthony Fauci and his accent, and thanked Bernie Sanders for dropping out of the race and giving him “comedy gold for the next four (or eight) years.”

“Can you imagine the things Biden’s going to be saying eight years from now?”

Added Che: “This is bittersweet because I actually like Bernie Sanders, but him losing, and making all those liberal white kids on Twitter sad is the only thing getting me through this really rough week. …. Every time I feel really bad I just go online and listen to Bernie supporters try really, really hard to not blame this loss on black people.”

Che and Jost looked also at Rudy Giuliani, coronavirus’s disproportionate impact on African-Americans, Kylie Jenner, National Beer Day, and Harvey Weinstein.

Of course Weekend Update had a special guest. For an official update on the pandemic, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump called in to the show.

Said Baldwin’s Trump: “America is now number one in the world for coronavirus. Hashtag #AmericaNumberOne, hashtag #NotImportantWhy. My approval rating is up, my TV ratings are through the roof, and every night at 7 pm, all of New York claps and cheers for the great job that I am doing….”

“I’ll be honest: This virus, this ‘Covfeve-19,’ is really a tough break,” Baldwin’s Trump added. “I’ve always said it was a giant hoax that we should take very seriously, even though it was invented by the Democrats. So everyone needs to wash their hands or not.”

Asked where he was getting his advice, Baldwin’s Trump responded, “We have to listen to the experts on this one: Me, Hannity, Jared Kushner, and Mike Lindell from MyPillow.”

Jost noted that Trump had stopped referring to it as the “Chinese virus” and Baldwin’s Trump responded: “I had to turn down the ethnic slurs after I discovered that everything we need to survive the virus is made in China.”

Baldwin’s Trump then rattled off a list of alternate racist names for the virus.

Finally, Baldwin’s Trump called for unity, adding, “All Americans can agree on one thing: Carole Baskin definitely fed her husband to those tigers.”

The hosts then got on to more of the week’s biggest news, like Twinkies cereal, the Married At First Sight spinoff, Joe Exotic, a toilet paper cake, a miniature gerbil art gallery, outdoor clowns, Hong Kong pandas, and joke swapping.