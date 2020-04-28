Tucker Carlson Stokes Lockdown Rage, Claims There’s ‘No Scientific Justification’ for Extended Stay-At-Home Orders: WATCH

FOX News host Tucker Carlson stocked lockdown rage among his viewers on Monday night, featuring a former ER doctor spewing out claims that the virus is far less deadly than people are saying in order to bolster his argument that stay-at-home orders should be lifted and the economy reopened.

Mediaite reports: “However, Carlson did not mention that Erickson is not a trained epidemiologist, but is a former emergency room doctor who now co-owns an urgent care facility. In fact, Erickson and his urgent care partner’s claims have been directly challenged by actual epidemiologists in his state, who have shot down the assumptions as being based on unfounded, unscientific logic. … Carlson did not note these serious disputes over Erickson’s conclusions during the segment, however. Instead, the Fox host said that elected officials are uninterested in listening to calls to reopen the economy as soon as possible.”

CNN reports: “A leading coronavirus model has upped its predicted death toll again, this time projecting 74,000 Americans will lose their lives to the virus by August. The projection was adjusted due to longer peaks in some states and signs that people are becoming more active again, according to Dr. Chris Murray, the director of the University of Washington’s Institute for Help Metrics and Evaluation. Last week, the model projected 67,641 deaths from Covid-19.”

Said Carlson: “What is so striking is that so many politicians, the ones enforcing a lockdown don’t seem interested in asking it. They’re bulling forward as if nothing has changed. The San Francisco Bay area announced it will be extending its lockdown until the end of May. That is five weeks from now. What is a scientific justification for doing that? They didn’t tell us, because there is none. None.”

Carlson then smacked down Dr. Anthony Fauci, raising the specter that his policies will cause “the ancient custom of shaking hands” to NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN.