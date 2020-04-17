‘Walking Dead’ Actor Daniel Newman Says He’s a Top But is Attracted to Tops and Might Bottom if Married

Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman announced last week on Twitter that he’s a top.

“I’m a TOP. I’m too lazy to bottom!” Newman wrote. “Lol. Maybe if I got married. But I’m also always super attracted to Tops so I guess whoever is strong enough and can pin down the other wins that night.”

Newman’s announcement came after he tweeted at 8:37 a.m., prompting one of his followers, “Disgruntled Jarhead,” to ask whether he was still awake or woke up early.

“I’m a Bot. We don’t sleep,” Newman wrote.

“Bot(tom),” Disgruntled Jarhead quipped.

“Nah,” Newman responded, before providing his longer explanation.

Newman was recently in the news after he went to an emergency room with COVID-19 symptoms, but was unable to get tested.