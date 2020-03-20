‘Walking Dead’ Actor Daniel Newman Went to the ER With Coronavirus Symptoms, But Was Unable to Get Tested

Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman is self-quarantining with suspected coronavirus. Despite experiencing symptoms, Newman reported Friday on Instagram that he was unable to get tested because he didn’t meet the criteria.

Newman, who is openly gay, said some Walking Dead fans apparently spotted him at an emergency room. He thanked people for their concern and apologized for taking so long to respond, saying he needed time to process what had happened. Newman explained that he was recently in Australia for Mardi Gras Pride with Sam Smith, Dua Lipa and others.

“I was exposed to some sick people and I started developing symptoms and then back in the [S]tates I was notified someone in our group tested positive for #Covid19,” Newman wrote.

“I spent all day calling every urgent care and hospital,” he wrote, adding that none of them had tests. “Finally I found one emergency room that told me my symptoms match and to come in immediately. I did all the tests and they told me because I have ‘mild symptoms’ the government won’t allow them to process my tests!”

Newman said he was told they could only process tests for people with severe symptoms, the elderly, and those who had recently visited Italy or China. He said although the emergency room visit cost him $9,116, he was unable to find out whether he has the virus.

“They sent me home and tons of other ill people that could potentially infect their communities, just telling us to ‘self quarantine,'” Newman wrote.

“Why after almost 3 months since China is our country not prepared with tests, masks, hand sanitizer, toilet paper! … This was not a surprise, this was not being prepared. We’ve already gone through #H1N1 #SARS. [W]hy didn’t we have a pandemic unit ready when this happens every few years!?” Newman wrote, possibly alluding to the fact that President Donald Trump disbanded a federal pandemic unit in 2018.

“Everyone please treat each other with kindness and Love ❤️!” Newman wrote. “We are all going through this together. Young people are not immune, thousands of people are dying around the world. Please be safe, wash your hands, stay 6 feet or more away from people and stay home. I love you guys so much …”

Read Newman’s full post below.