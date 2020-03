Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-CA) has been tested for the COVID-19 virus after being informed that he came into contact (like Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. Paul Gosar) with a CPAC attendee who tested positive for the coronavirus. Gaetz’s office announced today that he’ll be self-quarantined for a 14-day period.

Congressman Gaetz had expected COVID-19 to impact Congress, given the elevated frequency of travel and human contact, and demonstrated his concern last week on the House Floor.https://t.co/zb6P9bmHK7 — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2020

Our Washington office will be closed during this time, with our Pensacola office remaining open. March 9, 2020

Last week, Gaetz wore a gas mask during a floor vote to mock coronavirus fears during a vote for an emergency fundraising package for the COVID-19 response.