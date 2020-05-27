Activist, Author and Playwright Larry Kramer Has Died at 84

Activist, author, and playwright Larry Kramer has died at the age of 84. Kramer was a lifelong AIDS activist, raising his voice when others wouldn’t. He helped co-found the Gay Men’s Health Crisis and the activist group ACT UP (AIDS Coalition to Unleash Power). He was the author of numerous works, including the groundbreaking 1978 novel Faggots and the Tony Award-winning play The Normal Heart.

The NYT reports: “His husband, David Webster, said the cause was pneumonia. Mr. Kramer had weathered illness for much of his adult life. Among other things he had been infected with H.I.V., the virus that causes AIDS, contracted liver disease and underwent a successful liver transplant.”

Kramer was writing a new play, An Army of Lovers Must Not Die, which dealt in part with the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s about gay people having to live through three plagues,” he told the New York Times in a recent profile which also revealed that Kramer, 84, was isolating by himself in Greenwich Village as his husband David Webster was away from home on a work project.

The NYT reported: “The three plagues are H.I.V./AIDS, Covid-19 and the decline of the human body — specifically, a broken leg that Mr. Kramer, 84, suffered last April, when he fell in his apartment and lay on the floor until his home attendant arrived hours later. … He did not find that his experience during the AIDS crisis gave him perspective on the coronavirus pandemic, he said. Rather, the two eras merge into each other.”

The profile noted Kramer’s friendship with Dr. Anthony Fauci, once an enemy he targeted over the government’s response to the AIDS crisis in the ’80s. Fauci and Kramer had since mended ways, and recently corresponded over the current virus.

“Hunker down,” was the advice Fauci gave him.

Tributes to Kramer poured out on social media Wednesday.

Rest in power to our fighter Larry Kramer. Your rage helped inspire a movement. We will keep honoring your name and spirit with action. In the spirit of ACT UP, join us and chant this (three times). #ACTUPFightbackENDAIDS #ACTUPFightbackENDAIDS #ACTUPFightbackENDAIDS pic.twitter.com/4fAqeO6STW — ACT UP NY (@actupny) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer was an American hero who led a fierce and often lonely battle for action when an American president and New York's mayor refused to mobilize against a devastating plague.https://t.co/YyJWVZmGNe — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) May 27, 2020

Rest in power to an icon and true fighter until the very end. We thank you, Larry Kramer. https://t.co/arggtehkYx — Janet Mock (@janetmock) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer lived in the same apartment building as Ed Koch for many years and said this to him when he tried to pet his dog #RIP pic.twitter.com/PyfkZ5hIEM — Will🐫Menaker (@willmenaker) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer valued every gay life at a time when so many gay men had been rendered incapable of valuing our own lives. He ordered us to love ourselves and each other and to fight for our lives. He was a hero. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) May 27, 2020

He was a noted fierce gay activist whose confrontational advocacy with @actupny helped shock our nation into confronting the AIDS crisis in the '80s and '90s. May he rest in power. pic.twitter.com/19ij73sIlA — Lambda Legal (@LambdaLegal) May 27, 2020

When Americans tried to ignore the AIDS crisis, Larry Kramer and his allies in ACT UP forced the nation to reckon with the public health emergency head-on. His work remains a model for aggressive activism in the face of a pandemic. https://t.co/WWBecap6Oq — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer never let up, to the point where during the revival of The Normal Heart he would stand outside the theatre handing out these fliers to audience members after performances- his dying is like an astonishing loss pic.twitter.com/FG1wSaYHKO — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) May 27, 2020

Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life.

Thank you, Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer has died, at 84 years old. “There is no question in my mind that Larry helped change medicine in this country,” Anthony Fauci said in a 2002 Profile of the activist and author. https://t.co/Z3BshxhN7p — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) May 27, 2020

“No one can be neutral about faggots!” And no one can be neutral about Larry Kramer. One of the true pain-in-the-ass heroes of the 20th century. May his memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/guvf2kVGfM — Matthew Schneier (@MatthewSchneier) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer was a giant of a man. A revolutionary whose rage helped wake up a generation to fight for their lives and fight a pandemic that most people were happy to ignore. Rest in power, Larry – you deserves a rest. #ActUpFightBack — Andrea Houston (@dreahouston) May 27, 2020

I am HUGELY wounded by the loss of #LarryKramer today. Having lived through the AIDS holocaust of the 1980’s/90’s myself (& luckily survived), his voice, HIS UNRELENTING SCREAMS for help for our community, whilst our friends died slow painful deaths around us, was a …… pic.twitter.com/ZcmFVgPAh0 — Jason Jones (@trinijayjay) May 27, 2020

RIP Larry Kramer. Act up. Fight back. pic.twitter.com/iuXFEe7pUu — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) May 27, 2020

I’ve stared at this screen wondering what to say. Words fail. How do you even begin to thank a person who fought their entire adult life for your humanity, your dignity and your right to live? Thank you, Larry Kramer. Rest now. #LarryKramer https://t.co/m9QHdMnBVw — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) May 27, 2020