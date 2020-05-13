Anderson Cooper Tells Howard Stern Why His Ex Benjamin Will Co-Parent His Son: ‘I Don’t Really Have a Family…’ — WATCH

Anderson Cooper zoomed in to Howard Stern’s show on Tuesday for an interview, some of which focused on his recent journey into fatherhood. Anderson announced two weeks ago that he had become father to a boy, Wyatt, via surrogate, and last week revealed that he would be co-parenting with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.

“I don’t really have a family, and so my friends become my family,” said Anderson, who lost his father and brother when he was very young, and lost his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, last year. “And this is somebody I was involved with for 10 years. He’s a great guy. We didn’t work out as a couple…”

“When I was a little kid, it was just my mom and my brother,” Anderson explained. “She was not the most parental person and I wish some adult after my dad died had stepped in and just been like, ‘You know what, I’ll take you to a ball game.’ Or, ‘Let’s go out to lunch every now and then, and let’s just talk.’ You know, like, no one ever did that and so I thought, well if something happens to me or even if something doesn’t happen to me, if more people love my son and are in his life, I’m all for that.”

“My ex is a great guy and I think it’s good to have two parents, if you can,” Anderson continued.

“Will you both be ‘dad?'” asked Stern.

“My ex is French,” Anderson replied. “He’s going to speak in French to the kid. He’s going to be, I think, ‘papa,’ and I think I’ll be ‘dad, daddy.'”

“I love it,” Stern responded.