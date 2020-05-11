Babysitter Slaps Young Boy, Calls Him ‘Gay Ass Bitch’ for Dancing in Viral Video: WATCH

A babysitter who slapped a young boy and called him a “gay ass bitch” in a video that has gone viral on social media will be turning themselves in to police custody, according to the boy’s alleged godmother. In the video clip, which has more than 8.5 million views, the boy is seen participating in a dance challenge with a young girl to Megan Thee Stallion’s track “Savage” for the TikTok social media app.

The babysitter can be heard saying, “You don’t do that sh*t. F***k wrong with you? Gay ass bitch,” to the boy as she slapped him. The boy then holds the side of his face where he was hit.

The boy’s godmother wrote on Twitter: “This is my Godson & the person slapping him is not his mom, this person was supposed to be babysitting. Moms wasn’t aware of what happened until I showed her this. My godson comes from a loving home & whether he’s gay or not we love him regardless.”

“The cops are already involved and his mom is gonna be holding the person accountable,” she added. “We always let him be himself. His mom thought she could trust this person to watch them for 10 mins & this happened. I went to check on him & his mom today & they are doing fine. The person who did this is gonna be turning themselves into police custody tonight.”

The boy and his mother later appeared in another video on Twitter explaining the situation, adding, “Everybody thinks it’s me and everybody was saying all these negative things about me. You know, I’m not worried about none of that. My son is fine, I know he’s good over here. I know he’s being loved right.”