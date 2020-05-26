Beachgoing Alabamans on Ignoring COVID-19 Guidance: ‘I Don’t Wanna Die But if That’s What God Has in Store Then That’s Okay’ — WATCH

CNN’s Gary Tuchman hit the beach towns of Alabama to ask holiday sunbathers, none of whom were wearing masks or practicing social distancing, their thoughts about the COVID-19 crisis.

“I’m just here just to have fun and meet everybody and be cool,” said one young man. “When it’s my time to go, it’s just my time to go.”

“Everybody’s gotta [die] somehow. I don’t wanna die but if that’s what God has in store for my life then that’s okay,” said a 21-year-old woman.

Said another young man: “My family has the same mindset as me. We kind of just agreed that if we get it we get it. We’re gonna handle it as a family and just get over it because that’s what a family does.”

“Just like the flu, right,” said one woman. “People die from the flu also.”

“We’re all gonna get sick from something eventually,” said one man on his decision to forgo a mask.

“If [Trump’s] not wearing a mask, I’m not gonna wear a mask,” another man told Tuchman. “If he’s not worried, I’m not worried.”