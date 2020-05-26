Pride Skittles, Kylie Minogue Wine, Mask Wearing, Demi Lovato, Zachary Quinto, Gavin Newsom, A-ha: HOT LINKS

NOT FINE. Pentagon deputy inspector general Glenn Fine resigns, was tasked with oversight of the coronavirus response: “One Pentagon official told CNN Fine was not told to resign and did so on his own accord. Still, Trump removed Fine as the Pentagon’s acting inspector general just last month, a move that was viewed as an effort to thwart his leadership of the coronavirus accountability review.”

2020. The general election scenario Democrats are dreading: “We are about to see the best economic data we’ve seen in the history of this country.”

‘RIGGED’ ELECTION. Trump talk sparks worries of post-election chaos: “Trump’s increasingly amped-up rhetoric surrounding the integrity of the November election is beginning to bring to center stage a previously muted conversation. With the president lagging behind Joe Biden in public opinion polls six months before the general election, his opponents are becoming increasingly anxious that Trump may attempt to undermine the results of the election if he loses — or worse, might attempt to cling to power regardless of the outcome.”

SUPPRESSION. RNC sues California Governor Gavin Newsom over mail-in ballot executive order: ‘Following the coronavirus outbreak, the Democratic governor said earlier this month that every registered voter in the state would receive a mail-in ballot for the November election. While in-person voting options will be available, “no one should be forced to risk their health to exercise” their right to cast their ballot.’

NEW YORK. Grocery store shoppers in Staten Island drive out non mask-wearing shopper. ‘In the video a woman pushing a cart without a face mask is surrounded by people shouting “get the f*** outta here” and “get out”, as customers repeatedly point towards the door and she is pressured to leave.’

Staten Islanders with masks drive out non-mask wearing person in grocery store. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iPQwk7lD9y — McAuley (@McauleyHolmes) May 25, 2020

DR. BIRX. Chris Wallace asks her if country reopened too soon. “I think a few things are together. So from the beginning, and I think when we had that first briefing we talked about 1.2 million to 2.4 million and 100,000 to 240,000 people succumbing to this incredibly aggressive virus. Those are the figures that we continue to stand by in this first wave and really understanding how to prevent future hospitalizations and future deaths is really what we’re focused on every single day.”

SOME GOOD NEWS. John Krasinski pisses off fans by “selling out” to CBS.

IT’S ON. Ryan Murphy confirms American Horror Story spin-off series.

WELL, ISN’T THAT A TWIST. Skittles is going colorless for Pride Month.

RIC GRENELL. Gay U.S. ambassador to Germany stepping down: “President Donald Trump in February called Grenell back to Washington to take over as head of U.S. intelligence on an interim basis, replacing former acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.”

DEMI LOVATO. Trans rights are human rights.

.@DDLovato speaks about the importance of being an ally to POC and the trans community on @AlokvMenon’s ‘Beyond the Gender Binary’ Instagram Live tour. pic.twitter.com/rvDgJG3XQh — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 24, 2020

AOC. Republican challenger to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez drops out of primary race: “I am very grateful to the constituents in NY-14 and citizens from across this great nation for their support and words of encouragement,” Scherie Murray, a Jamaican immigrant and businesswoman, said in a statement.

COLORADO. C&C Coffee and Kitchen owners sue Governor Jared Polis for shutting down their restaurant, which had opened on Mother’s Day in defiance of coronavirus lockdown orders.

INDIA. Woman takes her own life after being put through conversion therapy against her consent: “The suicide of a 21-year-old queer woman from Kerala, who claimed that she had been taken to multiple de-addiction centres over three months against her will, in an effort to cure her of her non-heterosexual orientation, has drawn attention to the dubious practice of conversion therapy practised by mental health professionals in the country, experts have said.”

ZACHARY QUINTO. The actor is celebrating four years of sobriety.

STOP HIM. Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David vows to stop conservative Rev. Ruben Diaz Sr. from being elected to Congress: “We have a known homophobe who is running for Congress who doesn’t represent the values of New York voters. He has a history of anti-LGBT rhetoric and votes.”

MALE MODEL TUESDAY. River Viiperi, Dom Fenison, Josh Truesdell, Benjamin Crofchick and MORE.

DRINK UP. Kylie Minogue has launched a range of wine.

🍷 Kylie’s rumoured upcoming wine range has been spotted in Tesco! (credits: Jacques @ Popjustice) pic.twitter.com/VFcD8ndhSB — Kylie Minogue Charts (@ChartsKylie) May 23, 2020

GLEE. Is there really a reboot on the way?

WIPE IT DOWN CHALLENGE OF THE DAY. Jason Derulo.

COVER VERSION OF THE DAY. A-Ha’s “Take On Me” on a washer/dryer.

GAGA INTERVIEW OF THE DAY. With Beats1’s Zane Lowe.

WOOF. Older gay men look back at their past pets.

CORN-FED TUESDAY. Lex Lederman.