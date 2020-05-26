Bottoms, Are You This Hungry for D in Quarantine?

Comic Michael Henry has some advice for members of the Gay Bottom Mafia who still haven’t converted to tops because they’re so desperate for a man’s touch.

Said Henry to Bottom #2: “It’s hard right now to go without touch or affection and for us queer people to not have our queer safe spaces for us to congregate out with our peers like at bars or clubs … or bushes … so right now it could be an extra lonely time. I haven’t even had a hug in weeks. The second I get to shake a man’s hand I’ll probably explode in my pants. But we just have to do our best to be as strong as we can right now until things cool down. Go home. Sit on something there.”