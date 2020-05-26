Costa Rica Has Legalized Same-Sex Marriage, Making it First in Central America

Costa Rica has officially legalized same-sex marriage in the wake of a landmark court ruling which took effect at midnight.

Reuters reports: “The nation’s constitutional court ruled in August 2018 that a ban on same-sex marriage was unconstitutional and gave parliament 18 months to legislate or the provision would be automatically nullified. Earlier this month, more than 20 lawmakers tried to delay the marriage ruling by 18 months but the measure failed and the ban was lifted at midnight – although couples will have to opt for online weddings due to the coronavirus restrictions.”

Daritza Araya and Alexandra Qu Castillo, a lesbian couple, married moments after the new law took effect. Watch the joyous ceremony, which took place in San Isidro de Heredia:

In a few hours my country, #CostaRica, will recognise equal marriage. An extraordinary moment of celebration and gratitude to the work of so many activists, and of quiet reflection of the lives of those who lived without seeing this moment.

In January, 2018, what was to be Costa Rica’s first same-sex wedding was blocked by notaries refusing to work under temporary rules designed to allow such marriages to take place. The marriage was planned after the Inter-American Court earlier in January ruled that countries in the region should legalize same-sex unions. The court recommended at the time that those rights be upheld via temporary decrees while governments pursued permanent laws.