YouTubers Trick Tiger King’s Carole Baskin into Fake ‘Tonight Show’ Interview: WATCH

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, a pair of YouTubers, tricked Tiger King’s Carole Baskin into her first interview since the show by fooling her into thinking she was going to be interviewed on The Tonight Show by Jimmy Fallon.

Insider reports: “They wanted to know whether they could trick celebrities into thinking they were being interviewed on real late night TV shows by just using a Zoom call, some sound bites from old clips, and Manners pretending to be a producer. Spoiler alert: they could. … The way they prepared for Baskin’s interview was by scouring Fallon’s older videos for relevant sound bites.”

The pranksters have also fooled UK pop star Craig David, TikToker Holly H, “Love Island” couple Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury, and magician Julius Dein.

Baskin has commented since the interview was posted and said she has no hard feelings, telling Us magazine: “I was suspicious as we were doing it because the questions appeared taped. But had no idea it would turn out to be such a fun prank. It gave us a very welcome good laugh. I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don’t feel was in any way mean-spirited.”