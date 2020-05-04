Man Wears Klan Hood to Supermarket After County’s Mask Mandate Takes Effect

A San Diego County man was told “to remove the hood or leave the store” after wearing a Klan hood to a Vons supermarket in Santee over the weekend. The incident took place one day after the county’s requirement that people wear masks in public amid the coronavirus crisis took effect. Photographs of the man were shared to Facebook.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports: “Photos shared on social media showed the man pushing the cart in the store’s produce area and holding a plastic produce bag while wearing the hood. At least one photo shows the man, who appears to be white and middle-aged, standing behind a cart without a hood. … Minto and residents who commented on social media said the shopper’s actions do not represent the values of the East County city of almost 60,000 residents. The city has worked over the years to overcome a history of racially motivated attacks and skinhead activity that led to the nicknames ‘Klantee’ and ‘Santucky.'”