‘Obamagate,’ Chromatica Jockstrap, Dua Lipa, SCOTUS and Trump’s Taxes, Robert Pattinson, American Horror Stories: HOT LINKS

‘OBAMAGATE’ Senate Republicans have no interest in following Trump’s diversionary lead: “Trump’s Senate allies on Monday stopped short of echoing Trump’s claim that Obama acted illegally when the Justice Department began probing incoming national security adviser Michael Flynn in late 2016. And they indicated that the Senate would pass on investigating the former president as they conduct their own investigations that could soon ensnare other senior Obama administration officials.”

DR ANTHONY FAUCI. His opening Senate testimony statement:

RUSSIA. Putin’s spokesman hospitalized with coronavirus: “Peskov, a key aide of Russian President Vladimir Putin, told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday, ‘Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated.’ Peskov, 52, has been Putin’s spokesman since 2008, but started working him with in the early 2000s.”

ANTI-SEMITISM. All-time high in 2019: “The American Jewish community experienced the highest level of antisemitic incidents last year since tracking began in 1979, with more than 2,100 acts of assault, vandalism and harassment reported across the United States, according to new data from ADL (the Anti-Defamation League). The record number of incidents came as the Jewish community grappled with vicious and lethal antisemitic attacks against communities in Poway, Jersey City and Monsey, and a spree of violent assaults in Brooklyn.”

ALBUM MERCH OF THE DAY. Lady Gaga’s Chromatica jockstrap.

SUMMER PARTY CONVENTIONS. What are the options? “Democrats are now acknowledging that the coronavirus may make it impossible to conduct the in-person convention in August that they’d envisioned, and they’re taking steps to allow virtual or socially distanced elements.”

HATERS. Donald Trump is losing their vote: “President Donald Trump is losing a critical constituency: voters who see two choices on the ballot — and hate them both. Unlike in 2016, when a large group of voters who disliked both Trump and Hillary Clinton broke sharply for Trump, the opposite is happening now, according to public polling and private surveys conducted by Republicans and Democrats alike.”

SCOTUS. Justices divided on question of president’s tax returns and financials: “U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over President Donald Trump’s bid to prevent Democratic-led congressional panels from obtaining his financial records but seemed more sympathetic toward a New York prosecutor’s attempt to access similar records.”

‘THIS CORONA THING’ 6-year-old tied up in shed for weeks is freed: “His grandmother said he was only in there that one time as punishment. But her boyfriend, Jose Balderas, said for at least two weeks, confinement in the shed was the child’s punishment since he was stealing food.”

ROBERT PATTINSON. I don’t plan on getting fit to play Batman. “I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem.”

AMERICAN HORROR STORIES. Ryan Murphy has revealed what the AHS spin-off will be.

EXOTIC. Will Siegfried & Roy become part of the Tiger King universe? “These hints point to a brand new special focused on the 2003 mauling incident under the Tiger King name for the streaming service.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Woods.

TRAILER OF THE DAY 2. The Twilight Zone Season 2.

DISNEY PERFORMANCE OF THE DAY. Elphaba and Evan Hansen.

PREVIEW OF THE DAY. Dua Lipa says we may hear her duet with Normani very soon.

TORSO TUESDAY. Ramon Ventura.