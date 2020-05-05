Cinco De Mayo, Sanjay Gupta, Nicolas Cage, Virtual Obama Commencement, Billy Porter, Extreme Heat Zones: HOT LINKS

SANJAY GUPTA. Chris Christie’s World War II analogy with respect to the coronavirus is not right: “World War II, you know, I don’t know if it is a great metaphor here. Sacrifice is important, we’re all sacrificing in some ways. But am I going to sacrifice on behalf of people I don’t even know by going out and doing risky things? That’s the difference here — this is a contagious virus

NEW YORK POST. Trump pleased as punch with his coronavirus response: “I think they’re starting to feel good now. The country’s opening again. We saved millions of lives, I think. We did the right thing and now we’re bringing the country back. And I think there’s a great optimism. I don’t know if you see it, but I think there’s a great optimism now.”

HOPE. Scientists have identified a coronavirus antibody that can prevent the virus from infecting cells. “Monoclonal antibodies are a type of protein created in a lab which can bind to a specific substance in the body. These types of antibodies mimic how the immune system responds to a threat, and are used to treat some forms of cancer.”

NOT FRAN DRESCHER. Anderson Cooper is not only borrowing baby clothes from Andy Cohen, but also a nanny.

MET GALA CHALLENGE. Who nailed Billy Porter’s challenge to recreate your favorite red carpet look from a past #MetGala at home?

TIGER KING. Nicolas Cage is set to play Joe Exotic in upcoming scripted series.

GRADUATION DAY. Barack and Michelle Obama will address all 2020 high school grads in a virtual commencement ceremony broadcast on YouTube and networks. “Barack and Michelle Obama each will deliver commencement speeches – as well as a joint heartfelt message – to this year’s high school and college seniors who are missing graduation celebrations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, Michelle Obama’s Higher Reach Initiative will host a full hour of content to kick off the celebration.”

I’ve always loved joining commencements––the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice. Even if we can’t get together in person this year, Michelle and I are excited to celebrate the nationwide Class of 2020 and recognize this milestone with you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ngR2ykx3A2 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 5, 2020

EXTREME HEAT ZONES. Millions could live in them within decades: “Currently fewer than 25 million people live in the world’s hottest areas, which are mostly in the Sahara region in Africa with mean annual temperatures above about 84 degrees Fahrenheit, or 29 Celsius. But the researchers said that by 2070 such extreme heat could encompass a much larger part of Africa, as well as parts of India, the Middle East, South America, Southeast Asia and Australia.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. I’ll Be Gone In The Dark.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Space Force.

TOGETHER TUESDAY. Oliver & Jose Carlos