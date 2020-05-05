DC Eagle, Washington DC’s Oldest Operating Gay Bar, to Close Permanently Amid Pandemic

The DC Eagle, the District of Columbia’s oldest continuously operating gay bar, will close its doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Washington Blade reports that employees were told on a teleconference Monday night that the property had been sold and the business had to vacate by September: “Ayala, who attended the staff meeting on Zoom, told the Washington Blade that D.C. attorney Glen Ackerman, who represents part owner Peter Lloyd, told meeting attendees that Lloyd and principal owner Ted Clements decided to dissolve the business rather than search for a new location.”

More at the Blade on the bar, which has been in operation for nearly 49 years.