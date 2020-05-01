Trevor Noah Hilariously Destroys Elon Musk for ‘Insane’ Anti-Lockdown Comments: WATCH

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah ripped into billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk on Thursday for referring to coronavirus social-distancing restrictions as “fascist.”

“We’re going on six weeks of lockdown and it’s clearly starting to wear on some people’s nerves — people like Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and a man who definitely has an escape hatch,” Noah said.

“He’s never been a fan of the shutdown in the first place, but last night, he pushed the button for insane mode,” Noah added, before playing a clip of Musk addressing investors during an earnings call this week.

“This is fascist. This is not democratic, this is not freedom,” Musk said on the call. “Give people back their godd— freedom.”

“Yes, Elon, finally someone has the sense to call out this fascist American government that’s asking people to please stay in their houses to try and save their own lives,” Noah said sarcastically, noting that people can still go to the grocery store, take walks, and even hit the beach in some places.

“But you definitely can’t go to H&M, and that is the definition of fascism,” Noah quipped.

“I see what Elon Musk is really doing here,. This guy’s just trying to stir up civil unrest, so that people end up buying one of his bullet-proof trucks,” Noah added. “You know, the weirdest part of all this is that Elon Musk always says that we’re all living in a computer simulation. But now he’s like, ‘Yo, yo, the universe might be fake, but my stock prices are real. Let’s take this shit seriously, people.’”

