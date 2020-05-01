Well-Strung’s Edmund Bagnell Goes ‘Into the Woods’ for a Comforting Cover of ‘No One Is Alone’ — WATCH

Violinist and actor Edmund Bagnell, known to many audiences from his role in the popular gay string quartet Well-Strung, has released a new cover of the Stephen Sondheim classic “No One Is Alone” which has particular resonance during these months, which are solitary for many. Bagnell also heads, appropriately, into the woods for his performance.

“This is one of my very favorite songs, and I think appropriate for our times right now,” Bagnell told Towleroad. We hope it helps you start this month of May off with a sense of peace and comfort.