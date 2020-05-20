Enraged Trump Threatens to Cut Federal Funding to Michigan and Nevada After Announcements About Mail-in Voting

Donald Trump blew a gasket on Wednesday morning over the announcement by Nevada officials and Michigan’s Secretary of State that each state’s registered voters would receive ballots (Nevada) and an application for a mail-in ballot (Michigan).
Raged Trump: “This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!..”
Trump then went off on Nevada: “State of Nevada ‘thinks’ that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S. They can’t! If they do, ‘I think’ I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections.”