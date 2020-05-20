Enraged Trump Threatens to Cut Federal Funding to Michigan and Nevada After Announcements About Mail-in Voting

Donald Trump blew a gasket on Wednesday morning over the announcement by Nevada officials and Michigan’s Secretary of State that each state’s registered voters would receive ballots (Nevada) and an application for a mail-in ballot (Michigan).

Raged Trump: “This was done illegally and without authorization by a rogue Secretary of State. I will ask to hold up funding to Michigan if they want to go down this Voter Fraud path!..”

.@realDonaldTrump, you're wrong in so many ways. Michigan didn't send voters absentee ballots: they sent them applications for absentee ballots. And there's nothing rogue about encouraging Americans to participate in elections—you're just worried that they won't vote for you. https://t.co/1OTEqp3CpW May 20, 2020

Hi! 👋🏼 I also have a name, it’s Jocelyn Benson. And we sent applications, not ballots. Just like my GOP colleagues in Iowa, Georgia, Nebraska and West Virginia. https://t.co/kBsu4nHvOy — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) May 20, 2020

Trump then went off on Nevada: “State of Nevada ‘thinks’ that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S. They can’t! If they do, ‘I think’ I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections.”

State of Nevada “thinks” that they can send out illegal vote by mail ballots, creating a great Voter Fraud scenario for the State and the U.S. They can’t! If they do, “I think” I can hold up funds to the State. Sorry, but you must not cheat in elections. @RussVought45 @USTreasury — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020