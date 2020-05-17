Eric Trump Claims Dems Cooked Up Coronavirus to Defeat His Dad, Claims it Will ‘Magically Disappear’ After Election Day: WATCH

Eric Trump told FOX News host Judge Jeanine Pirro that the coronavirus is a hoax cooked up by Democrats in order to defeat his father in November that will “magically disappear” after election day. Nearly 90,000 U.S. citizens have died from COVID-19 under Donald Trump’s watch since it began.

Said Trump to Pirro: “Listen, Biden loves this. Biden can’t go on stage without making some horrible blunder. Even from his basement, he’s making awful gaffes every single day. His campaign is thrilled that he’s not going out there. They think they’re taking away Donald Trump’s greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time.”

“So you watch,” Trump added. “they will milk it every single day between now and November 3rd. And guess what, after November 3rd, coronavirus will magically all of a sudden go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

“They’re trying to deprive him of his greatest asset, which is the fact that the American people love him, the fact that he’s relatable, and the fact that he can go out there and draw massive crowds,” Trump continued. “Joe Biden can’t get 10 people in a room. My father’s getting 50,000 in a room.”

“Make no mistake,” he added. “To a lot of them this is a very cognizant strategy that they’re trying to employ. It’s sad and it’s not going to be allowed to happen, and we’re going to win in November.”