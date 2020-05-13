Tina Fey, Eating Healthy, Jeffrey Epstein, Georgia, Nick Cordero Awakens, Oscars 2021, Hannah Gadsby: HOT LINKS

DEATH TOLL MODELS. 147,000 coronavirus deaths predicted by early August, according to new forecast: “As a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University suggested that at least 82,000 people in the US had already perished and more than 1.35m been infected, a new model predicted that total could almost double by the first week of August. The new prediction by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE), showed 147,000 mortalities being reached by August 4.”

FILTHY RICH. Jeffrey Epstein documentary comes to Netflix.

ARREST ME. Elon Musk reopens Tesla factory in California.

$115 MILLION Tina Fey gets emotional realizing how much money her Robin Hood benefit pulled in for New Yorkers affected by coronavirus.

‘END OF HER ROPE’ Ellen DeGeneres thought all the criticism was just sour grapes from a few haters.

NEW POLL. Trump trails Biden by 8 points in national poll: “The poll conducted on Monday and Tuesday showed that 41% of U.S. adults approved of Trump’s performance in office, which is down 4 points from a similar poll that ran in mid-April. Fifty-six percent disapprove of Trump, up by 5 points in the same span.”

BENEFITS? People eating healthier in lockdown: “As they deserted offices and cooked at home, shoppers cut purchases of microwaveable food in all the countries surveyed – Australia, Belgium, Chile, Uganda, the Netherlands, France, Austria, Greece, Canada, Brazil and Ireland.”

BRYAN ADAMS. “Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.”

GEORGIA. Nightlife ban extended by governor: “The governor ordered bars, nightclubs and live performance venues to remain shuttered through the end of May, which he said will ‘enhance health outcomes’ and give owners more time to prepare to reopen. And he renewed dozens of regulations covering an array of other businesses that were set to expire Wednesday, such as social-distancing requirements and limits on large gatherings.”

NICK CORDERO. Broadway star suffering from coronavirus awakens from coma.

Broadway star Nick Cordero has awoken from his coma. His wife Amanda Kloots shared on Instagram: "This is a long road, a very long road. We are on our way."https://t.co/qddxUJXuQ0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 12, 2020

TWITTER. CEO Jack Dorsey says employees can work from home forever. “Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey emailed employees on Tuesday telling them that they’d be allowed to work from home permanently, even after the coronavirus pandemic lockdown passes. Some jobs that require physical presence, such as maintaining servers, will still require employees to come in.”

THE OSCARS. What’s going to happen in 2021?

COOKING COMPETITION OF THE DAY. Troye Sivan vs a professional chef.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Hannah Gadsby: Douglas.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Mehcad Books.