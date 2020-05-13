Wisconsin Supreme Court Kills Governor’s Stay-At-Home Order Meant to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Governor Tony Evers’ COVID-19 lockdown order meant to limit spread of the virus.

The Journal Sentinel reports: “The state’s highest court, which is controlled by conservatives, sided with Republican lawmakers Wednesday in a decision that curbed the Evers administration’s power to act unilaterally during public health emergencies. The 4-3 decision was written by four of the court’s conservatives – Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and Justices Rebecca Bradley, Daniel Kelly and Annette Ziegler. … The ruling, for now, immediately throws out the administration’s tool to control the disease for which there is no vaccine and comes at a time when Evers has already begun lifting some restrictions as the spread of the virus slows down for now.”

The Chicago Tribune adds: “After the justices heard arguments in the case during an online video conferencelast week, they ruled against the governor, a decision that effectively places any COVID-19 public health restrictions in the purview of a rule-making legislative committee controlled by Republicans, which would hold veto power over orders issued by Evers. State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, both Republicans, have said Evers’ order goes too far, but have not offered any legislation or plan of their own on how the state should balance reopening the state’s economy and keeping Wisconsinites safe.”

There are SO many insane details about the Wisconsin Supreme Court's 4–3 decision invalidating the state's stay-at-home order. But start here: NO ONE KNOWS if the decision takes effect immediately because the chief justice won't say. https://t.co/C7JfziEPys pic.twitter.com/UfTgOsdbmJ — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 13, 2020

The conservatives on the Wisconsin Supreme Court (minus Hagedorn) have got to be some of the rudest, nastiest, most unpleasant people on the planet. What is wrong with them?! This decision is deranged. May 13, 2020

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is what happens when those imbeciles with the AR-15s at the Michigan Capitol become judges. Pictured: Justice Dan Kelly pic.twitter.com/Yu25hKDZMa — Stephen Thorson 🎷 (@StephenThorson) May 13, 2020

Wisconsin Supreme Court to Wisconsin: Drop Dead https://t.co/HzusScPvuC — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) May 13, 2020